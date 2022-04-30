MTN Celebrates Eid Ul Fitr With National Chief Imam In a Grand-style

As a means of showing solidarity with the Muslim community, MTN Ghana has embarked on another benevolence exercise by donating several items to the National Chief Imam in commemoration of this year’s (Eidul Fitr).

MTN, as part of the visit, the company presented GHS10, 000, a ram, and Airtime worth GHS1, 000 to the National Chief Imam and the Muslim community during the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Other items donated include 15 Bags of Rice, 10 Cartons of Vegetable Oil, 40 Packs of Mineral Water, 15 Packs of soft drinks, 10 Trays of tin Milk, 4 boxes of Milo, 5 bags of Sugar, and 2 boxes of teabags.

The MTN management team, led by Mohammed Abubakar, General Manager for Regional Sales at MTN Ghana, stated that the COVID-19 outbreak has changed the dynamics of Eidul Fitr traditions and celebrations all across the world since last year, affecting all religious gatherings and activities in some way.

“Things are gradually returning to normalcy. For the first time in two years, we have experienced some connection with family and friends during the Holy month of Ramadan. We believe this will be extended to the Eidul Fitr celebration in the coming days,” he stated.

According to him, even though the pandemic situation has subsided and restrictions have been relaxed, he believes that everyone should continue to follow all of the established protocols in order to help stop the Corona Virus from spreading forever.

“As we all know, the pandemic has affected a lot of lives and livelihoods. As a result, some responsibilities such as providing basic needs to support the needs of individuals and families now fall on the office of the National Chief Imam.

Especially during this month of Ramadan and Eidul Fitr, we know some families will depend on the office of the National Chief Imam for some support,” he added.

It is in this regard, that MTN Ghana as a partner of the National Chief Imam, embarked on this benevolence exercise.

In addition to this, similar donations are being done for Regional Chief Imams in Ashanti, Western and Northern regions.

MTN is also extending its support to Salafesist celebrations in Nima and Accra Newtown this year to revamp the celebrations after two years of being put on hold.

To provide a distinct customer experience during the celebration, MTN will set up stands at vantage points to provide customers with an enhanced customer experience whilst they celebrate.

In view of the ongoing SIM registration, we will also have a team that will register customers’ SIM with the Ghana Card.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to MTN Ghana for their immense support to the Muslim community over the years.

He also prayed to Allah to bless them abundantly according to his promise that he will bless and make a cheerful giver great.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh