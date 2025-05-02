MTN Confirms Ransom Demand After Cyberattack Compromises Customer Data

MTN Group has confirmed that a cyberattack disclosed last week involved stolen customer data and a ransom demand from hackers.

While the telecom giant has not specified all affected regions, MTN Ghana disclosed that roughly 5,700 customers may have been impacted, prompting Ghana’s Data Protection Commission to open an inquiry.

The breach also triggered mandatory notifications to South Africa’s Information Regulator, though MTN has yet to confirm whether domestic customers or those in other countries were compromised.

Initial findings indicate accessed data was primarily basic information: names, surnames, and mobile numbers. Investigations remain ongoing, and MTN has withheld details about the attackers’ demands, citing the sensitivity of active probes. Affected users will receive individualized notices in compliance with data protection laws, the company stated.

The incident underscores a worsening trend of cyberattacks targeting African telecom operators. Earlier this year, South Africa’s Cell C faced a ransomware strike, while Telecom Namibia lost over 600GB of customer data in a breach. According to cybersecurity firm Check Point, South Africa’s telecom sector now endures more than 1,000 cyberattacks weekly.

Though MTN asserts critical systems including billing and mobile wallets were untouched, experts warn that even basic data poses risks. Stolen personal details can fuel phishing schemes or identity theft, enabling criminals to trick users into revealing financial credentials. Since the breach became public, high-profile MTN clients, including a leading microinsurance CEO, reported targeted fraud attempts. In one case, a scammer possessed detailed knowledge of the executive’s bank accounts, including types and numbers.

MTN advises customers to update apps, employ robust passwords, and avoid suspicious links or calls. The warning comes as Africa’s mobile user base is projected to reach 751 million by 2030, making telecom firms increasingly attractive targets for cybercriminals.

The breach highlights systemic vulnerabilities in an industry critical to Africa’s digital expansion. As reliance on mobile services grows, analysts urge telecom operators to prioritize cybersecurity investments and cross-border collaboration to mitigate risks. While MTN’s response aligns with standard protocols, the incident amplifies calls for stricter regulatory frameworks to safeguard user data in regions where digital adoption outpaces security infrastructure.