MTN Consolidates Its Leadership In The Telecoms Industry, Sweeps 10 Awards At 2021 GITTA Awards

MTN Ghana has once again consolidated its leadership in the telecommunications industry by winning 10 prestigious and covetous awards at the 2021 edition of the Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards (GITTA) held in Accra.

This year’s event is the 11th edition and MTN Ghana was the highest recipient of awards at the event, a tradition it has maintained since its participation in the GITTA Awards over the years.

The awards won include;

• Customer Experience of the Year

• Excellence in Social Investment

• Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year

• Mobile Money Leadership Award (MTN MoMo)

• Network Operations Team of the Year

• Customer Service Team of the Year

• Most Promising Customer Service Personality of the Year – Lawrence Akosen

• Most Promising Customer Service Personality of the Year – Salihu Abu

• Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of the Year (Thomas Motlepa), – MTN Ghana

• CEO of the Year (Selorm Adadevoh), CEO- MTN Ghana

In addition to the highly coveted industry awards, four MTN staff received personality awards. The CEO, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh was crowned the CEO of the year while Thomas Motlepa received the CTO of the year award. Mr. Lawrence Akosen, Senior Manager, Customer Experience Planning & Enablement and Mr. Salihu Abu, Senior Manager, Customer Relations and Credit Management were both adjudged Most Promising Customer Service Personalities at the event.

Sharing his comments on the awards, CEO of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh said, “I am excited MTN has once again been recognised for its dedication to customer experience. It’s very intriguing that all these accolades coincide with our 25th anniversary celebration – a time we are celebrating and thanking our customers and stakeholder for believing in and working with us.”

“A big congratulations to Thomas for receiving the CTO of the Year award. Thomas has over the years ensured we invest in the right modern technology which enables us to continue to deliver on our mandate of providing reliable telecommunication services in the country. Commendations to Lawrence and Salihu for their commitment and dedication in ensuring customers are delighted, well engaged, and served at the various touch points. To the larger MTN Team, I say ayekoo for all the

hard work, sacrifices, dedication and commitment to the brand,” he concluded.

Selorm dedicated the awards to MTN Customers, stakeholders and the Ghanaian public.

