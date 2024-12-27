MTN Donates 600 Hampers To ‘Christmas Babies’

Ghana’s biggest telecom service provider, Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN), donated 600 baby hampers to babies born on December 25th, 2024, across the country.

The company’s Human Resources Manager in charge of Southern Ghana, Regina Arkaifie, and her team visited the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, where they donated twenty hampers to babies born on Wednesday, 25th December 2024.

She told the press that the donation started in 2011, is a flagship initiative embodying the spirit of giving and caring that defines MTN.

The project offers MTN staff a unique opportunity to volunteer their time to make a tangible difference in the lives of families with newborns during Christmas.

Mrs Regina Arkaifie pointed out that MTN has since 2011 up to date donated three thousand five hundred (3,500) baby hampers on Christmas day. She noted that this year’s donation targeted thirty health facilities in all of Ghana’s 16 regions. Each hamper, she said contains baby clothing, detergent, toys, blankets and personal care items. She explained that MTN’s humanitarian project is a commitment to the citizens’ needs, providing essential items to families with newborns, alleviating pressures associated with caring for new life and the like.

Deputy Chief Nursing Officer of Child Health at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Veronica Koomson, spoke on behalf of the hospital’s management and staff and thanked MTN for its annual donation.

‘MTN’s generosity affirms its faithfulness to its customers,’ she noted, praying that each baby given the hampers would grow to love MTN.

One of the mothers who gave birth to twin boys at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital on Christmas day, Kate Egyakwa, disclosed that she least expected such a surprise gift. She thanked the MTN on behalf of the newly born babies and called on God to bless the company.