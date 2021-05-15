MTN Ghana, has presented food items to 6,000 Muslim families in parts of the country, as they mark this year’s Eid ul-Fitr celebrations.

The items comprised rice, cooking oil, spices, margarine, juice, oats, soft drinks and toilet soap and Muslim families in Nima, Maamobi, Fadama, Ashaiman, Kasoa, Koforidua Zongo, Asawase, Aboabo, Sawaba, Moshie Zongo and Akwatia line benefited.

In addition, the company donated undisclosed sums of money, airtime and rams to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usumanu Nuhu Sharubutu and Regional Chief Imams in Takoradi, Tamale, and Kumasi.

A statement issued, and signed by Mr Samuel Koranteng, the Chief Corporate Services Officer of MTN and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said Mr Salihu Abu, Senior Manager for Customer Relations and Credit Management made the presentation to Sheikh Sharubutu at the residence at Fadama.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 has changed the dynamics of Eid ul-Fitr tradition and celebrations all over the world. Despite all these changes, Eid remains the time of giving thanks for all the blessings in our lives, and focusing on the Sunnahs we can fulfil and reach out to those facing greater challenges”.

“Our presentation here today is in the spirit of Ramadan and Eid ul-Fitr and in furtherance of our existing relationship with the Chief Imam and the Muslim community”, Mr Abu stated.

He advised Muslim communities to adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols saying, “we will encourage the Muslim community as well as everyone living in Ghana to continue to observe the health and safety guidelines by wearing their facemasks where necessary”.

“Continue washing and sanitizing your hands regularly and keep practising social distancing”, Mr Abu advised.

Sheikh Sharubutu expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana for the continuous generosity towards the Muslim community, and offered prayers for the company and its staff.

“We are grateful to Allah for these gestures you undertake. If God favours you with anything such as wealth, he needs you to expend those favours in the right and appropriate place especially in this holy month and more especially on the last night of Ramadan”.

“May Allah help you, whatever you desire and whatever you aspire and visualize, in the future may it come to fruition”, the National Chief Imam stated.

In the Ashanti Region, the items were received by Sheik Abdul Mumin Harun, the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam on behalf of the Muslim Community.

Ustaz Ahmed Seidu, Executive Sectary at the Office of the Regional Chief Imam, thanked MTN for the donation, and stating the company has indeed demonstrated its friendship by its continuous support to Muslim communities across the country.

In the Western Region, Dr Sheikh Ostaz Ali Hassan Ali, the Western Regional Chief Imam received the items, while Sheikh Abdul Salam Ahmed, the Northern Regional Chief Imam also received on behalf of the Muslim community.

“MTN has supported the Muslim Community for the past 14 years during Eid-ul Fitr celebrations through donations and the organization of events in Nima, Accra New Town, Kumasi, Kasoa, and Tamale”.

“MTN has also been supporting the National Hajj Board annually in the organization of the pilgrimage to Mecca”, the statement indicated.