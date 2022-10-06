MTN Donates GH¢10k and Assorted Items to Kobinne Festival

Ghana’s largest telecommunication network MTN Ghana has donated ten thousand Ghana Cedi (GHC10K) and assorted items to the annual Kobbine Festival.

The massive donation ceremony saw MTN Ghana presenting a ten thousand Ghana Cedi cheque, GHC1, 000 worth of Credit and other assorted items to the people of Lawra.

Top officials of MTN Ghana led by Mr. Obed. Adu Amankwa made the donations to the Traditional Palace in the colorful ceremony.

Noted for their philanthropic gestures towards societal development and other cultural programmes , MTN Ghana took the opportunity to educate the people of Lawra on the need to register the sim cards and join the MTNers.

Prior to the donation, MTN Ghana staged it’s annual stakeholder meetings at the Delagio Hotel in the regional capital.

The media and other stakeholders of MTN in the Northern belt of Ghana were breifed on the series of events executed by the network led by the $220 million spent on service improvement for the 2022 calender year.

The media were educated on the he series of project executed by MTN both in network improvement and human empowerment in the society.