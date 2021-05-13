Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) Ghana, has donated assorted food items to the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Abdul-Moumin Harun towards the celebration of this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr.

The donation which has become an annual ritual was to support the Muslim community as they bring the month-long fasting to an end.

The items included 10 bags of rice, 10 cartons of vegetable cooking oil, 11 packs of mineral water, 13 packs of soft drinks, a ram, and some airtime.

Mr Nii Adotey Mingle, General Manager, Northern Sector Ghana who represented the items on behalf of MTN Ghana, at a brief ceremony, said the donation was an annual gesture to support Muslims during the Ramadan period.

He said MTN believed in creating a strong relationship with all stakeholders and contributing to the growth of diverse religious groups in the country.

Mr Mingle reminded Muslims of the need to observe all the safety protocols of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic to help prevent them from getting infected.

He wished all Muslims a special Ramadan and prayed for God to grant them their heart desires as they completed their one-month fasting.

Ustaz Ahmed Seidu, Executive Secretary who spoke on behalf of the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, acknowledge the yearly support by MTN to the Muslim fraternity and described it as a good brotherhood in building a strong society.

He thanked the management and staff of the company for the assistance.