MTN donates to Ashanti Regional Chief Imam

Mobile Telecommunication operators, MTN Ghana, has donated assorted food items to the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Abdul-Mumin Haroun towards the celebration of this year’s Ramadan.

The donation, an annual ritual, was to support the Muslim community as they bring the month-long fasting to an end.

The items included six bags of rice, three cartons of vegetable oil, 10 packs of mineral water, 11 packs of soft drinks, a ram, GHC500 worth of airtime as well as a cash of GHC2,000.00.

Mr Nii Adotey Mingle, the General Manager, Northern Sector Ghana, who delivered the items on behalf of MTN Ghana, said the donation was an annual gesture to support Muslims during the Ramadan period.

He said MTN believed in creating a strong relationship with all stakeholders and contributing to the growth of diverse religious groups in the country.

Ramadan, he noted, was a sacred event for Muslims, adding that MTN was committed to providing support during the observance.

He said similar donations were ongoing across the country including the Central and Western regions.

“The gesture today affirms MTN’s commitment to upholding its three prong values which is in the area of education, health care and human empowerment,” he stated.

He wished all Muslims a special Ramadan and prayed for God to grant them their heart desires as they completed their one-month fasting.

The Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, who received the items, commended MTN for their continuous support to Muslims in Ghana, saying that the yearly support by the company to the Muslim fraternity showed a good brotherhood in building a strong society.

According to him, before the COVID-19 the company ensured they provided for Muslim heads and Mosques in the country during the festivities.

He, therefore, appreciated the gesture and blessed the management and staff of MTN for the assistance.