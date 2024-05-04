Mtn Donates To Simpa Aboakyer Festival

Source: James Kweku Baako, Winneba

Ghana’s telecom giant, Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN), has donated a cheque of fifteen thousand Ghana cedis (GHS 15 000), bottles of Schnapp, call credits, a hamper, and an MTN souvenir to the Simpa Aboakyer Festival Planning Committee, as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Presenting the items to the paramount chief of the Efutu Traditional Council, Neenyi Ghartey, on behalf of the Simpa Aboakyer Festival Planning Committee, the Senior Manager of the MTN in charge of the Western and Southern Ghana, Prince Owusu Nyarko, expressed the commitment of MTN to promoting rich traditional festivals in the country. He used the occasion to ask the citizenry to continue patronizing their services.

The Paramount Chief of the Efutu Traditional Council, Neenyi Ghartey, thanked MTN for its loyalty to the Aboakyer Festival celebration. He therefore asked another telecommunication network to emulate such a kind gesture from the MTN by supporting deeds and events that have positive impacts on society.

The Aboakyer Festival dates back to ancient times when an epidemic took the lives of uncountable royals in the Efutu Traditional Council. Upon consulting the arch divinity, Nana Penkye Otu, the royals were asked to capture and bring a live lion to the shrine for a sacrifice. Oral Tradition has it that, in the process many royals were either killed or maimed. This led elders of the traditional council to go back to the shrine of the oracle, Nana Penkye Otu, for another option. Finally, the royals were asked to catch and bring a live deer for rituals annually to appease the gods and ancestral spirits. It is based on this that the Aboakyer festival, which means ” hunting for ” an animal, came into existence.