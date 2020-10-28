MTN Mobile Money Limited in partnership with Enterprise Life Insurance Company has launched an insurance scheme for MTN Mobile Money Agents across the country.

The novelty by the Subsidiary of MTN that operates Mobile Money Financial Service in Ghana partnered Enterprise Life Insurance and GG and Brokers in rolling out the scheme for the MoMo agents.

The Insurance cover is for an agent and two additional persons, hospitalization cover, an amount to be paid in the event that a person, unfortunately, passes on. In case of total disability, among others, GHC2,000 will be paid and for the hospital each time is GHC500.

Addressing the media, the General Manager (MD) for the MTN Mobile Money Limited, Eli Hini underscored how MTN holds their agents in high esteem and emphasised that the scheme is for dedicated agents.

He noted that the over 190,000 agents across the country represent the life blood of the MTN Mobile Money business and they cherish the partnership so far.

The General Manager stated that the Insurance Scheme is another recognition for the hardworking agents of the MTN MoMo Finance Service.

“The agents represent the life blood to the successful implementation over the years. Because it has been the point of interaction with our cherished customers.

The support they have given and the service they have rendered is what has brought us this far and as well have transformed the service that we all see and attest to today,” Mr. Hini noted.

He said the company has a number of motivating programs such as the agent’s awards that happens every year, motorcycles are given out, handsets and kioks donated for them to run their operations.

Other incentives the General Manager disclosed MTN has given out include Vehicles, and last year some 10 selected agents had a sponsored trip by MTN to Dubai where they stayed to have fun.

Mr. Eli Hini however, noted that MTN would review and enhance these packages set to cushion the agents in order to make them better going forward.

“This will meet the needs and the changing demands of the work, so it is important that our agents also support the work we do and most importantly do the right thing. They should charge the right fees,” he entreated.

He further stated that good customer service wins the public confidence in the business, “because once the customers like their services and the support that they are getting, they will continue to patronise their services and the business will grow and they will also get their benefits.”

Mr. Eli Hini cautioned the agents against having interactions with fraudsters, adding that the issues of fraud have been the biggest challenge for the company of which they have invested in education from their system, the agents among other areas which have lessened the activities frauds.

He disclosed that in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service (GPS) 50 arrests have been made in connections with fraudulent activities this year 2020.

The Managing Director for Enterprise Life, Madam Jacqueline Benyi noted that the partnership with MTN-Ghana means a lot to their company and the aim of the company is to have life’s in Ghana preserved.

She said the best way to preserve lives is through life insurance and they are positioned to pay claims to families so that life can go on for them.

“As a company, we have positioned ourselves to ensure that we are providing affordable life insurance solutions for as many Ghanaians families as possible.

So for MTN to decide to do this for its agents, it is an opportunity that we get to expand our horizons as we provide the affordable insurance to as many Ghanaians as possible,” Madam Benyi noted.

By: Isaac Dzidzoamenu