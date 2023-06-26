MTN Equips  Over 3,000 MSMEs In Ghana

Ghana’s Leading Telecommunications Company, MTN officially rounded off its 21 days Y’ello Care Campaign by climaxing it with a bazaar and trade fair for small and medium enterprises.

The bazaar which was held in a grand style also forms part of the annual MTN employee volunteerism initiative – 21 Days of Y’ello Care which aimed at paving the way for Micro, Small, and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) into agro-processing, skincare, and beauty, fabric, car rentals, and many others to showcase their products to enthusiastic MTN employees and guests.

Speaking at the event which was held in Accra, at MTN Ghana Head Office the Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, noted that this year’s 21 days Y’ello Care Campaign was targeted at empowering entrepreneurs to unlock growth and job creation for their communities.

Adding that this year’s campaign also focuses on the project including Youth Entrepreneurship Train-YET, Women-In-Action, and the Differently Abled.

According to her, the Youth Entrepreneurship Train-YET initiative seeks to promote youth-led businesses in the digital space. The MTN volunteers also took the beneficiaries through customer service and social media training.

Touching on the Women-In-Action campaign, she said it focused on indigenous local businesses in the shea butter space, smock weaving, fish mongering or smoking, palm oil, and basket weaving, among others.

While the beneficiaries comprising businesses run by able and differently able people were taken through social media marketing, financial literacy, and social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn as well as other digital tools to promote and grow their businesses online.

Most of these enterprises especially the MSMEs have little knowledge of the topics mentioned above, while some of them know nothing about topics initially.

The volunteers also helped in connecting these businesses to bigger markets using smartphones and social media.

According to her, during the said 21 Day of Y’ello Care, the staff volunteers of the company was able to train over 3,000 MSMEs across the country.

However, she commended their partners of the Y’ello Care programmes and the staff of MTN Ghana for volunteering their unflinching support toward this year’s campaign.

About 21 Days of Y’ello Care

The ‘21 days Y’ello Care Campaign’, starts on June 1, 2023 until June 21, 2023. This year’s Campaign is under the theme “Empowering Communities to Drive Economic Recovery”.

The aim is to inspire MTNers to heed the call to upskill local communities in order to drive economic activity and participation through focusing on digital skills training and digital job creation.

This is linked to MTN’s strategic priority to build digital skills for digital jobs aligned with the company’s Ambition 2025 Strategy.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh