MTN Exposes Young Girls To Opportunities In ICT Sector

As part of efforts of introducing young girls to opportunities in the ICT sector through the mentorship programs, Members of MTN Ghana’s Women in Technology (WIT) have mentored 80 Girls-in-ICT (GIICT).

The Open Day for the Girls-in-ICT is an Initiative instituted to provide an opportunity for the awardees from the participating regions to be attached to ICT-based Institutions and companies, where they enjoy a week-long interaction with female achievers in the ICT industry.

In all, 80 Girls-in-ICT drawn from the Central, Oti, Western North, and North East Regions had the unique opportunity to be mentored by these by these outstanding WIT members who work in MTN Ghana’s ICT and technology department.

In an interview with the Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ama Pomaa Boateng, disclosed the ministry and its partners of the Girls-in-ICT Initiative had so far trained 980 girls in the Central region in 2019.

She said, 584 girls were trained in the Oti Region in 2020. As 1000 girls were trained in the Western North and North East Regions.

Adding that the mentorship session and other celebration activities would increase the girls’ understanding of the nature of the world of employment in the ICT business.

Stressing that, the training will go a long way toward inspiring them to believe that they, too, can pursue profitable professions in this male-dominated field.

She explained that despite the girls’ training in the four areas, they were unable to bring them to Accra for the weeklong Open Day event due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which will strike the country and the entire world in 2020.

According to her, many young girls are faced with numerous challenges in the digital environment, simply because most of them are not aware of some of the safety issues or where to report them.

She said the training will help them to avoid cyberbullying, materials, and content that is not consumable.

She also advised them to use the internet judiciously in order not to fall into the hands of the perpetrators.

The Senior Manager for Sustainability & Social Impact at MTN Ghana Foundation, Robert Kuzoe also noted that their ultimate aim to empower young girls to know the numerous opportunities in ICT they could take advantage of. According to him, basic ICT skills are no longer considered a luxury.

It is in this regard, we partnering with other relevant bodies to unveil opportunities in the ICT sector through mentorship workshops and open day programs to prepare them for ICT-related professions in the future.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh