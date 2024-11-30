MTN Extends CEO Ralph Mupita’s Contract by Five Years

MTN Group has announced the extension of CEO Ralph Mupita’s contract for an additional five years, securing his leadership until August 2030.

The extension comes ahead of his contract’s original expiry in September 2024.

Although the financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, MTN, Africa’s largest telecommunications operator by subscribers, emphasized the strategic importance of this decision. Speaking on behalf of the board, MTN Group Chairman Mcebisi Jonas highlighted that the extension will ensure leadership continuity during a period of significant global and regional uncertainty.

Jonas noted that Mupita’s extended tenure will help MTN navigate the complex geopolitical dynamics, market volatility, and macroeconomic challenges currently impacting the business. He also emphasized that the extension would help MTN stay focused on its strategic priorities and continue delivering value to its shareholders and stakeholders.