MTN extends telephony network to 374 rural areas

MTN-Ghana has extended network service to 374 rural areas for the first half of the year, as it strives to increase its market share, Mr. Daniel Asare, Acting Chief Enterprise Business Officer of MTN Ghana, has announced.

He said the company was also on course to achieving one billion dollars in network expansion by the end of 2023, with upgrading coverage for 2G and 3G respectively at 99.5 per cent and that of 4G to 99.3 per cent.

Speaking at a media and stakeholders forum, organised by MTN, Mr. Asare said the investment in rural telephony amounted to USD 210 million.

He said the company had also injected USD 25 million in Ghana’s digital agenda to help empower the youth in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

MTN Ghana contributed GHC 4 billion to government revenue in 2022, he added.

The forum was on the theme: “Leveraging Technology to Serve Customers through media Excellence.”

The stakeholders were enlightened about the successes chalked by the company in previous years and the inclusion of new service policies to the existing ones.

Mr. Asare said MTN currently operated in 19 markets and served about 289 million customers.

MTN Foundation had enhanced its focus on digital areas and donated 6440 blood unit this year alone from staff and their customers, he said.

He, however, said fibre cuts, mobile money fraud and network fluctuations had been some of the major challenges affecting the effective operations of the company.