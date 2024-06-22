MTN FA Cup Final to Find Permanent Home at UG Stadium – GFA President

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has announced a bold initiative to establish the University of Ghana (UG) Stadium as the permanent venue for the MTN FA Cup final.

During the presentation of the FA Cup trophy to a distinguished delegation from the University of Ghana, including Pro Vice Chancellor (Academic and Students Affairs) Professor Gordon Awandare and Acting Director of Sports Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu, Okraku revealed the ambitious plan.

This year’s FA Cup final, featuring Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano, is set to kick off on Sunday, June 23, at the UG Stadium.

Okraku underscored the GFA’s strategic vision to make the venue a fixture for future events, stating, “We appreciate the University of Ghana’s hospitality and support. It is a crucial partner as we strive to advance football development. Beyond this occasion, we aim to deepen our collaboration with you. In fact, we intend to designate this facility as the permanent home for this prestigious fixture.”

With Bofoakwa Tano preparing for the 2024 FA Cup final amidst challenges following their recent relegation from the Ghana Premier League to Division One, the upcoming match holds added significance and preparation.