MTN FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw Promises Excitement and Surprises

The stage is set for the 2024/25 MTN FA Cup quarter-final draw, scheduled to take place on Friday, March 7, 2025, at the MTN House in Ridge, Accra.

The draw, which begins at 11:00 a.m., will determine the matchups for what promises to be a thrilling phase of the competition. With several top-tier clubs already eliminated, the tournament has taken on an unpredictable and exciting tone, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next round of action.

This year’s FA Cup has been marked by shocking upsets, with Premier League heavyweights such as Hearts of Oak, Medeama, and Bibiani Gold Stars bowing out earlier than expected. Their exits have paved the way for a mix of lower-division clubs and underdogs to shine, making this edition of the competition one of the most open in recent memory.

Seven teams have already secured their spots in the quarter-finals, each with their own unique story. Berekum Chelsea and Bechem United, both Premier League sides, remain strong contenders, having displayed consistent form throughout the tournament. Karela United FC, another top-flight team, is also in the mix, aiming to add silverware to their cabinet.

However, the real excitement lies in the performances of the lower-division clubs. Attram De Visser, owned by former player Godwin Attram, stunned fans by eliminating Bibiani Gold Stars in a dramatic penalty shootout. PAC Academy, a second-tier club, has emerged as one of the tournament’s dark horses, while True Democracy, a Division Two side, caused a major upset by defeating Nania FC on penalties. Golden Kick, another lower-league team, added to the drama by knocking out Accra Hearts of Oak, further proving that this year’s FA Cup is truly anyone’s game.

The final quarter-final slot will be decided on Wednesday, March 12, when Asante Kotoko and Sekondi Eleven Wise face off in a rescheduled Round of 16 clash. Kotoko, one of Ghana’s most successful clubs, will be looking to secure their place in the last eight and keep their hopes of domestic glory alive.

The stakes are high, as the winner of the MTN FA Cup will not only claim the prestigious trophy but also earn the right to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup. This adds an extra layer of motivation for the remaining teams, each dreaming of continental football next season.

With the tournament’s slogan, “Obia ye obia” (meaning “Anyone can win”), ringing true, the quarter-final draw is expected to produce intriguing matchups. Will the underdogs continue their fairy-tale runs, or will the experience of the Premier League sides prevail? Fans, club officials, and football enthusiasts alike will be glued to the proceedings on March 7, as the road to the semi-finals becomes clearer.

As the excitement builds, one thing is certain: the 2024/25 MTN FA Cup has already delivered unforgettable moments, and the best may be yet to come. Good luck to the most prepared teams—may the best one win!