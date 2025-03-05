MTN FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw Slated for March 7 at MTN House

The highly anticipated draw for the quarter-finals of the 2024/25 MTN FA Cup is set to take place on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 11:00 AM at the MTN House, Ridge, Accra.

This stage of the competition promises thrilling encounters as clubs from various divisions battle for a place in the semi-finals.

So far, seven teams have secured their spots in the quarter-finals, setting the stage for an exciting draw.

Confirmed Quarter-Finalists

1. Berekum Chelsea – The Ghana Premier League side is a strong contender, having put up impressive performances in the tournament so far.

2. Bechem United – Another Premier League outfit aiming to go all the way in the competition.

3. Karela United FC – The Western Region-based club continues its push for silverware.

4. Attram De Visser – The lower-division side pulled off a stunning upset by eliminating Bibiani Gold Stars on penalties.

5. PAC Academy – The second-tier club is proving to be one of the dark horses in this year’s tournament.

6. True Democracy – The Division Two side stunned Nania FC in a penalty shootout to book their place in the last eight.

7. Golden Kick – Another lower-division club hoping to continue its fairy-tale run in the competition.

The eighth and final slot will be determined after the rescheduled Round of 16 clash between Asante Kotoko and Sekondi Eleven Wise, which is scheduled for Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

The winner of the 2024/25 MTN FA Cup will not only claim domestic glory but will also secure a ticket to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup.

With Premier League giants, lower-division surprises, and a potential final slot for one of Ghana’s most successful clubs, the quarter-final draw is expected to set the stage for intense matchups.

Fans, club officials, and football enthusiasts will be eagerly awaiting the draw, which will determine the road to the semi-finals. Who will face whom? Will the underdogs continue their giant-killing runs, or will experience triumph over ambition? All will be revealed on March 7 at the MTN House.