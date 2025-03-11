MTN FA Cup Quarters: Giants Clash as Bechem Faces Berekum Chelsea

The 2024/25 MTN FA Cup is heating up as the quarterfinal draw has set up a blockbuster clash between Premier League rivals Bechem United and Berekum Chelsea. With a semi-final spot at stake, both teams will leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of FA Cup glory.

Bechem United, champions in 2016, are hoping to add another title to their name, while Berekum Chelsea, eliminated in last season’s tournament by eventual winners Nsoatreman FC, are eager to make amends.

Meanwhile, Attram De Visser Academy will face off against PAC Academy, and Karela United will take on Golden Kick in what promises to be an unpredictable quarterfinal round. Division One League side True Democracy, who have impressed by defeating Dreams FC and Nania FC, await the winner of the postponed Asante Kotoko vs. Sekondi Eleven Wise clash on March 12.

MTN Ghana, which has been sponsoring the FA Cup since 2010, reaffirmed its commitment to local football development. Mr. George Naatey, Senior Manager, Brands and Communication Marketing Services, stated, “Our goal is to create an ecosystem where young talents can thrive, where fans can engage more deeply with the game, and where Ghana’s football can continue to shine on the global stage.”

He also commended Nsoatreman FC for their historic 2023/24 FA Cup triumph over Bofoakwa Tano and applauded the Ghana Football Association for successfully organizing one of the country’s most competitive tournaments.

Fans can look forward to an action-packed quarterfinal weekend from March 28 to March 31, 2025.