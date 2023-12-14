MTN FA Cup R32: Bibiani Goldstars host Asante Kotoko, while Great Olympics face Nania FC

The battle for the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup continues as the tournament enters its Round of 32 stage with some interesting fixtures scheduled for January 5-7,2024.

In-form Asante Kotoko would hope to continue their remarkable performance against a struggling Bibiani Goldstars side after bringing down rivals, Nations FC in the preliminary round.

The miners, despite coming into the clash as underdogs are poised to end the winning streak of the nine-time winners at the Duns park.

Division one side, Nania FC who pulled a shock in the round d of 64 stage after eliminating Hearts of Oak would once again take on a tough premier league side, Great Olympics in search of a miracle once again.

Great Olympics have vowed to end the journey of the lower tier side in order to earn a place in the round of 16 stage of the competition.

Elsewhere, Nsoatreman FC, who eliminated Maana FC in the early stages would host Young Apostles FC whiles Legon Cities would also play as visitors to Koforidua Suhyen.

After a slim win against Steadfast FC in the Round of 64, Karela United FC are in the scene again as they face Kasalgu Arrow Heads.

Full list of fixtures

Kasalgu Arrow Heads vs Karela United FC

Wa Power FC vs Real Tamale United

Berekum City FC vs Bofoakwa Tano FC

Nsoatreman FC vs Young Apostles FC

Berekum Chelsea vs Baffour Soccer Academy

PAC Academy vs Bechem United

Namoro FC vs Akwaboso Young Madrid

Bibiani Goldstars FC vs Asante Kotoko SC

Soccer Intellectuals FC vs Fijai Soccer Academy

Elmina Sharks FC vs Swedru All Blacks

Skyy FC vs Medeama SC

Nania FC vs Great Olympics FC

Koforidua Suhyen vs Legon Cities FC

Accra Athletic FC vs Hohoe United FC

Heart of Lions FC vs Dreams FC/Susubribi

Koforidua Semper Fi vs Vision FC