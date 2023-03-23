MTN FA Cup reaches Quarter Final Stage

The 2023 MTN FA Cup has reached the Quarter Final Stage, but surprising the big clubs like Accra Hearts of Oak, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Accra Great Olympics and Medeama are out of the competition,

The FA Cup which is known as ‘Obia nye obia’ has been full of shocking results this year, apart from spectacular and exciting games played by the clubs who have qualified to the best eight.

At the draw for the next stage held at Max TV, official broadcast partners of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), King Faisal will meet Aduana, while RTU clash with Nsoatreman in the Northern Zone.

For the South, Dreams FC who have been tipped to win the competition because they knocked out the big guns will face Legon Cities, who are also favourites, so it is going to be a crucial game and the most prepared better side have the chance to be declared champions this season.

Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs must have it easy over Skyy.

The matches will be played between Friday, April 7 to Sunday April 9 and the semi finals will be played on neutral grounds.

Full draw below:

Northern zone

King Faisal vs Aduana FC

Real Tamale United (RTU) vs Nsoatreman

Southern Zone

Dreams vs Legon Cities

Ebusua Dwarfs vs Skyy