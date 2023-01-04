MTN FA Cup Round of 32: Hearts face Dreams FC, Asante Kotoko lock horns with FC Benab

The draw for the Round of 32 stage of the 2022/2023 MTN FA Cup has ended with some interesting pairings among the three league sides, Division one, two and the Ghana Premier League.
Defending champions, Hearts of Oak would host tough side Dreams FC hoping to make it to the next stage of the competition as they rally in search of a third successive FA Cup title.
The two premier league sides battled each other in last season’s semi finals which Hearts of Oak emerged victors in a 3-2 drama at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Asante Kotoko, who last won the MTN FA Cup in 2017 would play as visitors against Division two side, Benab FC who had also been impressive this season.
The round of 32 stage would again witness a cracker between one of the best premier league sides, Great Olympics and Legon Cities, who would rock shoulders hoping to make it to the last 16 stage of the competition.
Elsewhere at the Duns Park, the miners, Bibiani GoldStars would welcome visitors, King Faisal FC, whiles RTU face Waa Suntaa at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.
Below are the full fixtures
Group A
Steadfast vs STK Stars
R.T.U vs Wa Suntaa
Wa Power vs Debibi United
Group B
Wamanafo Mighty Royals vs Nsoatreman
Bofoakwa Tano vs Aduana Stars
Group C
FC Sarmatex vs Nations FC
Bibiani Goldstars vs King Faisal
Benab FC vs Asante Kotoko
Group D
Cape Coast Vipers vs Ebusua Dwarfs
Kotoku Royals vs Nzema Kotoko
Skyy FC vs Karela FC
Group E
Hearts of Oak vs Dreams FC
Volta Rangers vs Krystal Palace FC
Great Olympics vs Legon Cities
Heart of Lions vs MSK Zilina Africa
Liberty Professionals vs AS Rences