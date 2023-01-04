MTN FA Cup Round of 32: Hearts face Dreams FC, Asante Kotoko lock horns with FC Benab

The draw for the Round of 32 stage of the 2022/2023 MTN FA Cup has ended with some interesting pairings among the three league sides, Division one, two and the Ghana Premier League.

Defending champions, Hearts of Oak would host tough side Dreams FC hoping to make it to the next stage of the competition as they rally in search of a third successive FA Cup title.

The two premier league sides battled each other in last season’s semi finals which Hearts of Oak emerged victors in a 3-2 drama at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Asante Kotoko, who last won the MTN FA Cup in 2017 would play as visitors against Division two side, Benab FC who had also been impressive this season.

The round of 32 stage would again witness a cracker between one of the best premier league sides, Great Olympics and Legon Cities, who would rock shoulders hoping to make it to the last 16 stage of the competition.

Elsewhere at the Duns Park, the miners, Bibiani GoldStars would welcome visitors, King Faisal FC, whiles RTU face Waa Suntaa at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

Below are the full fixtures

Group A

Steadfast vs STK Stars

R.T.U vs Wa Suntaa

Wa Power vs Debibi United

Group B

Wamanafo Mighty Royals vs Nsoatreman

Bofoakwa Tano vs Aduana Stars

Group C

FC Sarmatex vs Nations FC

Bibiani Goldstars vs King Faisal

Benab FC vs Asante Kotoko

Group D

Cape Coast Vipers vs Ebusua Dwarfs

Kotoku Royals vs Nzema Kotoko

Skyy FC vs Karela FC

Group E

Hearts of Oak vs Dreams FC

Volta Rangers vs Krystal Palace FC

Great Olympics vs Legon Cities

Heart of Lions vs MSK Zilina Africa

Liberty Professionals vs AS Rences