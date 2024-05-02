MTN FA Cup semi-finals; Dreams FC Vs Soccer Intellectuals

Nsoatreman FC, Legon Cities FC, and Bofoakwa Tano FC have already secured their places in the semi-finals

The outstanding spot in the MTN FA Cup semi-finals will be decided on Thursday, 2nd May 2024, as Dreams FC and Soccer Intellectuals FC finally contest their rescheduled quarter-final match.

The clash was postponed due to Dreams FC’s commitments in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ajumako-based Division One League side, Soccer Intellectuals will travel to the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu to challenge the defending FA Cup champions for a spot in the competition’s final four.

Nsoatreman FC, Legon Cities FC, and Bofoakwa Tano FC have already secured their places in the semi-finals.

The winner of the Dreams FC vs. Soccer Intellectuals FC match will join them, with all semi-final fixtures to be played between the 10th and 13th May 2024, with venues yet to be confirmed.