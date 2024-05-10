MTN FA Cup Semi Finals Thrillers At Sogakope

A total of 64 clubs from the Premier, Division One and Division Two started the MTN FACup competition and now it is left with the last four clubs who will battle for a place in the finals this Saturday and Sunday.

Premier League club Nsoatreman will meet fellow Premier League contender Legon Cities on Saturday at the WAFA Park in Sogakope at 3pm.

The second match on Sunday will see Bofoakwa host Dreams FC also at the same venue.

Nsoatreman FC and Legon Cities head into this weekend’s MTN FA Cup showdown on the back of a defeat in the Ghana Premier League.

Cities lost 2-0 to Asante Kotoko, while the Nsoatre-based side lost 1-0 to Heart of Lions who are struggling in the league.

With the Royals likely to finish the season in mid-table, the MTN FA Cup is the last chance for Paa Kwesi Fabian’s men to win silverware and salvage their 2023-24 campaign.

The road to the semi-finals started brilliantly for Legon Cities as they smashed city rivals Accra Lions 3-0 in the Round of 64.

The Royals subsequently brushed aside Division Two side Koforidua Suhyen Sporting Club 4-0 in the Round of 32, accounted for Nania FC 2-1 in the Round of 16 before beating Bechem United 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

As for Nsoatreman FC, their route to the semi-finals saw them thrash Maana FC, a Division One side 3-0 in the Round of 64, before beating Victory Club Warriors 1-0 in the Round of 32 stage.

They triumphed on penalties against Berekum Chelsea (5-3) in the Round of 16 and edged past Karela United 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

Nsoatreman make the journey to Sogakope, seeking to advance to their first ever MTN FA Cup final but must contend with a resolute Legon Cities side at the WAFA park on Saturday.

Talisman Manaf Umar is available for Nsoatreman FC alongside a host of other top stars including Eric Osei Bonsu, Foster Apetorgbor, Collins Kudjoe, Phillip Ofori, Stephan Diyou, Bortey Acquaye, Morrison Anokye, Mohammed Issaka, Mohammed Abdul Rahaman, Mark Agyenim and Bernard Kpodo all available for the game.

Legon Cities will depend on Kwabena Boateng, Fredrick Akatuk, Mohammed Alidu, Stephen Appiah Asare, Nicholas Mensah, Mohammed Suleman, Samuel Tenedu, Albert Yeboah, Rahim Yaya Abdul, Joseph Mereku and Frank Akoto.

Defending champions Dreams FC tackle Bofoakwa Tano in Sunday’s semi-final clash at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.

Four successive draws and a win populate the recent form book of Bofoakwa Tano, so this weekend’s MTN FA Cup semi-final will be an opportunity to refocus for a squad who could perhaps relish a chance to change gears.

Bofo are relegation threatened and will make amends in the Cup match against the defending champions.

Dreams FC are just two matches away from making a return to continental competition after their impressive debut campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup, where they reached the semi-finals.

The Believers went through the three rounds of the MTN FA Cup by beating Division One side Susubiri 1-0, Heart of Lions 2-0, Koforidua Sempe Fi 4-0, and a 1-0 quarter-final win over Soccer Intellectuals.

Bofoakwa Tano started its MTN FA Cup campaign with a 3-0 win against Sunyani Oxford FC, a second division side in round 16. They beat Berekum City 1-0. Won 1-0 against Wa Power and beat Skyy FC on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Sponsors, MTN Ghana has wonderful packages for the clubs, players and spectators,