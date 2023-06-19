MTN FA Cup title: Dreams FC smashes King Faisal

Dawu-based Dreams FC won their first ever trophy on the local front after beating King Faisal 2-0 in the finals of this year’s MTN FA Cup at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Kumasi.

Goals from Aziz Issah and Sadiq Alhassan ensured Dreams walked away with the coveted trophy in a high-octane encounter against King Faisal, who recently got relegated from the Ghana Premier League.

Dreams FC had a brilliant start to the game, dominating proceedings, and deservedly went ahead in the 19th minute after a brilliant strike from Issah.

King Faisal responded very well after going a goal down, but their attacking prowess couldn’t yield an equaliser as they were kept away by the Dreams defence.

The game was fairly balanced in the second half, but it was Dreams who doubled their lead in the 69th after a brilliant strike from Alhassan.

King Faisal tried to stage a late comeback in the last quarter of the game, but Dreams managed the game efficiently to emerge victorious.

Dreams after this Cup triumph would represent Ghana in the 2023–24 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederations Cup, which is expected to kick off in August 2023.