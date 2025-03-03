MTN Faces Global Scrutiny for Enforcing Government-Mandated Internet Shutdowns

South African telecom giant MTN is embroiled in controversy following allegations by watchdog group Open Secrets that it has repeatedly facilitated government-ordered internet shutdowns across Africa and the Middle East.

The report, published this week, accuses MTN of complying with directives to sever digital access during elections, protests, and political crises, a practice critics argue suppresses free speech and enables human rights violations.

The investigation cites multiple instances of MTN’s involvement in internet blackouts. In 2017, the company reportedly shut down services in conflict-hit regions of Cameroon near the Nigerian border. During Uganda’s 2016 general elections, it blocked access to MobileMoney transfers and social media platforms. Similar actions were documented in Ethiopia, Eswatini, and Zimbabwe, where authorities frequently ordered connectivity cuts amid civil unrest. MTN subsidiaries in Iran and Sudan also allegedly enforced shutdowns during political turmoil, according to the report.

While governments often justify these measures as necessary for national security, human rights organizations counter that they are tools to stifle dissent and control information. MTN, which operates in 19 markets, has defended its actions, stating it adheres to local laws and licensing agreements. “We operate within the regulatory frameworks of each market,” the company said in response to the allegations.

Critics, however, argue that such compliance makes telecom operators complicit in digital repression. “MTN’s willingness to follow these orders leaves millions without access to critical information during pivotal moments,” said a spokesperson for Access Now, a digital rights group. Activists are urging companies to resist shutdown demands or, at minimum, demand transparency and legal safeguards to prevent arbitrary disruptions.

The debate highlights a growing ethical dilemma for global telecom providers: balance legal obligations with human rights imperatives. Internet shutdowns have surged in recent years, particularly in Africa, where regimes increasingly exploit connectivity cuts to quell opposition. Over 80 major shutdowns were recorded globally in 2023, with Africa accounting for nearly half, according to digital rights monitor Surfshark.

MTN’s role in these blackouts has drawn sharp rebukes from civil society groups, who accuse the company of prioritizing regulatory compliance over accountability. While telecom firms face legal risks for defying government orders, advocates insist they have a moral duty to challenge overreach.

The scrutiny comes as MTN navigates broader financial and operational challenges, including recent losses tied to currency devaluation in key markets like Nigeria. Yet the ethical stakes of its compliance with shutdown orders may prove far more consequential. As pressure mounts, the industry faces a reckoning: whether to evolve from passive infrastructure providers to defenders of digital rights—or risk becoming enablers of authoritarianism.

For now, the question lingers unanswered, leaving millions in the balance.