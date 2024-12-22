MTN Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols Delights Attendees at Accra International Conference Centre

The Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) was filled with festive cheer on Friday, December 20, as the MTN Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols took center stage, offering an unforgettable blend of music, scripture readings, and the spirit of Christmas.

The night was graced by captivating performances from Efya, KiDi, Joe Mettle, and the Kwan Pa Band, each contributing their unique style to create a vibrant celebration.

The evening commenced with a serene and uplifting performance by the Harmonious Chorale, whose powerful voices set a peaceful tone, reminding everyone of the true meaning of Christmas.

Adding a distinct flair to the festivities, the Kwan Pa Band took the stage with their inventive renditions of Christmas songs, infused with traditional Ghanaian rhythms and instruments, delighting the audience with their cultural touch.

Efya, with her soulful and Afrocentric melodies, mesmerized the crowd, her smooth voice weaving an enchanting atmosphere that captivated everyone present. KiDi brought a burst of energy to the stage, performing his popular hits with infectious enthusiasm, encouraging the crowd to sing and dance along.

Joe Mettle’s gospel performance was a spiritual highlight of the evening, inspiring deep reflection and worship with his powerful songs, further enriching the Christmas experience.

The Nine Lessons, read by prominent figures such as Adwoa Wiafe, Deborah Asmah, and Dr. Joyce Aryee, resonated with themes of hope, faith, and the Christmas story, reminding the audience of the significance of the holiday season.

Dr. Joyce Aryee also delivered an encouraging speech, urging attendees to embrace the true message of Christmas—love, transformation, and the teachings of Jesus Christ.

The event concluded with a stirring performance from Perez Muzik, whose songs brought the night to a perfect close, leaving a lasting impact on everyone in attendance.

The 2024 MTN Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols proved to be a memorable occasion, blending music, culture, and faith in a way that will resonate with its audience for years to come.