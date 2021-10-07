MTN Final Golf Tournament Tees Off on Saturday at Bok Nam Kim Golf Course

The MTN final invitational golf tournament comes off this Saturday at the Bok Nam Kim Golf Club at Burma Camp this Saturday. 9th October, 2021 and it is part of the silver jubilee celebrations of the biggest telecom company in Ghana.

The tournament will be hosted under the theme: “25years of Brightening Lives and Beyond”

At least 80 top golf players will compete for honours and prizes.

The play format is Stableford, and handicap allowance is open to players with official handicaps. Men (0 – 24) and Ladies (0 – 32).

All COVID 19 Protocols will be fully observed