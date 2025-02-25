MTN Fintech and Network International Accelerate Digital Payment Access Across Africa

MTN Fintech, Africa’s leading mobile financial services provider, has joined forces with Dubai-based digital commerce enabler Network International to expand card issuance and digital payment solutions across the continent, beginning with Rwanda, Uganda, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria.

The partnership aims to deepen financial inclusion while equipping users with tools to participate in the global digital economy.

Under the agreement, Network International will serve as the primary payment processor for MTN Group Fintech, leveraging its footprint in over 50 countries and partnerships with more than 250 financial institutions. The collaboration will roll out card issuance services, transaction processing, and fraud prevention systems, enabling MTN’s 288 million customers across 14 African markets to integrate mobile money platforms with conventional payment networks. Rwanda has already launched the services, with Uganda, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria slated to follow in the coming months.

“This partnership underscores our capability to empower mobile network operators with scalable, secure payment infrastructure,” said Dr. Reda Helal, Network International’s Group Managing Director for Processing in Africa. He emphasized the company’s focus on supporting MTN’s growth strategy, which aligns with broader efforts to digitize Africa’s financial ecosystems.

For MTN, the alliance represents a strategic step toward bridging the gap between mobile money users and global payment systems. Cedric N’guessan, MTN Group Fintech’s Executive for Payment and E-commerce, noted the deal’s role in advancing financial inclusion, stating, “Our customers can now transact seamlessly within and beyond their local economies—a critical milestone in our vision to democratize access to digital finance.”

The move comes as African nations increasingly prioritize digital payment adoption to reduce cash dependency and stimulate economic participation. While mobile money platforms like MTN’s MoMo have dominated markets in East and West Africa, partnerships with established card processors could accelerate interoperability and cross-border commerce. However, challenges persist, including uneven internet access and regulatory fragmentation across countries.

Network International’s fraud prevention tools may also address longstanding security concerns in digital transactions, a key barrier to adoption in regions plagued by cybercrime. By combining MTN’s vast user base with Network’s technical infrastructure, the collaboration could set a precedent for similar alliances between telecom giants and fintech specialists.

As Africa’s digital payment market surges—projected to exceed $300 billion in transaction value by 2025—the MTN-Network partnership highlights the critical role of cross-sector collaboration in driving financial equity. Yet success will hinge on balancing innovation with affordability, particularly for low-income users who remain the backbone of the continent’s mobile money revolution.