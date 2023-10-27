MTN Foundation commits GHc15 million to digital initiatives

Madam Adwoa Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana, has said over a three-year period (2020 – 2022), the MTN Foundation has committed approximately GHc15 million to digital initiatives across the country.

The initiatives included Dansoman Robotics Laboratory, Odo Multipurpose Library and Robotics Centre, Denkyira Buabinso Integrated Library, Mamfe Girls Robotics Laboratory (ongoing at 70% completion), Youth Entrepreneurship Project in partnership with Plan International Ghana, and MTN Ghana Enterprise Programme in partnership with Innohub Foundation (ongoing).

Madam Wiafe, speaking at an MTN Editors/Stakeholders Forum in Tamale, said the initiatives had impacted the lives of approximately 25,000 citizens.

The forum afforded officials of MTN Ghana the opportunity to share their operations with journalists and stakeholders in the Northern Region.

Madam Wiafe said the initiatives showed that the MTN Foundation had enhanced its focus on digital inclusion, adding that per the Ambition 2025 Strategy, the Foundation’s forecast/commitment was to ensure ICT related projects contributed 75% of spend.

She further touched on tax payment and said MTN Ghana’s contribution to the country’s revenue mobilisation in 2022 stood at GHc4 billion of which GHc3.7 billion was from direct and indirect taxes.