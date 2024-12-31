MTN Foundation Presents Hampers To Christmas Babies At Adidome Hospital

The MTN Ghana Foundation presented Christmas hampers to fifteen (15) babies born during the festive season on Wednesday, 25th, and Thursday, 26th December 2024, at the Mafi Adidome Government Hospital in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The hampers which contained assorted toilet soaps, powder, pomade, cloth, baby pampers and hats amongst other items, were presented to the mothers of the X’mas babies by a team of MTN Officials and staff from both Accra and Ho led by the Head of Corporate Communications of MTN, Ghana, Mrs. Georgina Asare-Fiagbenu.

The donation formed part of the telecommunication giant’s annual corporate social responsibility initiative to the general rural public through its Foundation, which aims to touch the lives of babies born across the country on Christmas Day, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ. This year, six hundred (600) babies across the country have benefited from these hampers.

Some of the mothers of these Christmas babies were aged between sixteen (16) and nineteen (19) with one of the 19-year-old mothers giving birth to a set of girl twins. The observation was a confirmation that a lot of young girls in the area were not only getting pregnant but also becoming mothers at a young or tender age, a development which many have described as very worrying.

Speaking to the media after the presentation of the hampers, Mrs. Asare-Fiagbenu was grateful to the MTN Ghana Foundation and the staff who embarked upon the various trips to distribute the baby hampers to children across the country.

She gave the assurance that the Foundation would continue not only to touch the lives of these babies and their mothers but also the generality of the Ghanaian population in several ways.

Mrs. Asare-Fiagbenu urged the mothers to take good care of their babies to nurture them into responsible citizens of the country. She reminded them to ensure that the babies benefit from good dieting to enable them to grow better and healthier.

She used the opportunity to appeal to parents and guardians in the area to educate their children especially the girl-child not only to remain in school but also to focus on their books. According to her, the fact that a teenage girl becomes pregnant and gives birth to a child should not end her education or career development. ‘These girls must be encouraged and assisted either to go back to school to continue their education or learn a vocation or trade to become employable’, Mrs. Asare-Fiagbenu emphasized.

The Dufia of MafI Adidome, Torgbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V described the annual support by the MTN Ghana Foundation to such babies in his traditional jurisdiction, as highly commendable. According to him, the Foundation’s role in the provision of educational, health, social and ICT infrastructure in various parts of the country, cannot be over-emphasized.

He was very optimistic that the MTN Ghana Foundation would continue to touch many more lives in the rural communities of the country in the coming years.

The Midwife in-charge of the Labour Ward of the Maternity Unit of the hospital, Ms. Martha Gadesi described the gesture by the MTN Ghana Foundation as very encouraging and significant. According to her, for the Foundation to remember such mothers and their babies in the rural areas on Christmas Day, was highly laudable.

She used the opportunity to also add her appeal to that of Mrs. Asare-Fiagbenu to young girls in the area especially the teenage pregnant girls to either return to school or acquire a trade after delivery so they can earn a decent life and some income to look after themselves and their babies or children.