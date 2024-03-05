MTN Foundation Swiftly Distributes 270,000 Masks Amid Harsh Climate Warning

In a proactive effort to protect school children from respiratory diseases, the MTN Ghana Foundation has embarked on another noteworthy initiative; by presenting Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to six schools in the Korle Klottey Municipality of Greater Accra.

The beneficiary schools include; St. Barnabas Anglican School and Khairiyah Islamic Basic School in in the Korle Klottey Municipality of Greater Accra.

Presenting the items to Khairiyah Islamic Basic School, Mr. Ebenezer Terkpeh, the Education Portfolio Advisor at MTN Ghana Foundation, provided insight into the purpose behind the donation.

He explained that the act was a response to a public health alert issued by the Ghana Health Service, urging the public to wear masks as a preventive measure against respiratory diseases. This advisory was particularly prompted by the harsh climatic conditions prevailing in the country.

Mr. Terkpeh’s clarification emphasized the Foundation’s commitment to aligning its initiatives with crucial health recommendations, further highlighting the proactive nature of the donation to address the specific challenges posed by the harsh weather conditions.

Mr. Ebenezer Terkpeh further detailed that the donation comprised 270,000 nose masks, a substantial quantity intended for distribution among schools within the specific geographic area in which they operate as accompany.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of Khairiyah Islamic Basic School, the Head Teacher, Hajia Addul Samadu Amina, applauded the MTN Ghana Foundation for their timely support.

She appreciated the Foundation’s initiative in extending a helping hand to the school, recognizing the importance of the donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in ensuring the health and safety of the students and staff.

Hajia Addul Samadu Amina’s acknowledgment highlighted the significant impact of the MTN Ghana Foundation’s generosity on the well-being of the school community, emphasizing the collaborative efforts to create a secure and conducive learning environment amid the challenging climatic conditions.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh