MTN, GCB Bank, SMEGA Empower Ghanaian SMEs for Growth

MTN Ghana, in collaboration with GCB Bank, SMEGA, and the World Packaging Organization, has organized a two-day SME Capability Training 2025 as part of the inaugural SME Accelerate Program.

Running from May to November, the program aims to strengthen small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across Ghana through structured training, business development, and outreach activities.

The Head of SME Sales at MTN Ghana, Mr Mohammed Abu Bakar Siddiq, speaking at the training, emphasized the critical role of SMEs in national development.

“SME Accelerate is designed to equip SMEs with the tools they need to grow,” Mr. Siddiq said. “By partnering with GCB Bank and Sneaker Africa, we are helping SMEs expand, create jobs, and drive Ghana’s economic progress.”

The training brought together about 100 SMEs, focusing on key topics such as product packaging, value addition, and market access. Mr. Siddiq noted that inadequate packaging continues to limit the competitiveness of Ghanaian SMEs both locally and internationally.

“Many SMEs still export raw commodities without adding value,” he said. “By improving packaging and adopting smarter business strategies, they can increase profits and strengthen their market presence.”

Beyond the training, MTN has outlined further activities under the SME Accelerate Program, including an SME Fair to showcase businesses and a Market Storm outreach targeting SMEs that cannot attend in-person events.

GCB Bank Reaffirms Support for SMEs

Representing GCB Bank, Private Partnership Officer, Mr Emmanuel Brahuah, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to SMEs.

“At GCB Bank, we recognize SMEs as the backbone of the economy,” Mr. Brahuah stated. “This partnership integrates financing, digital tools, and capacity-building to support their growth.”

GCB provides SME-focused loans, overdrafts, working capital support, and tailored accounts, alongside financial literacy and digital banking solutions for sectors like agribusiness, trade, and manufacturing.

World Packaging Organization VP Guides SMEs on Packaging and Export

The Vice President of the World Packaging Organization, Mr Kofi Essuman, who took participants through packaging and export opportunities, urged SMEs to prioritize quality packaging to boost value addition, improve market access, and enhance profitability.

“Value addition isn’t just about processing — it’s about making a profit and delivering products that customers value,” Mr. Essuman stressed. “Without strong packaging, much of that effort is lost.”

He encouraged SMEs to form cooperatives to reduce packaging costs and scale up for export. He also highlighted outsourcing as a global strategy Ghanaian businesses should explore to improve efficiency and competitiveness.

Mr. Essuman further announced the launch of the Packaging Ghana Award under the upcoming MEGA Awards to recognize excellence and innovation in packaging across industries.

Together, MTN Ghana, GCB Bank, SMEGA, and the World Packaging Organization are working to equip Ghanaian SMEs with the resources and expertise needed for long-term growth and meaningful contributions to the national economy.

