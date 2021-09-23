MTN Ghana and ASHCELL Limited donate to KNUST Hospital

The Management of MTN Ghana has donated quantities of personal protective equipment to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Hospital in Kumasi.

The items were delivered in partnership with ASHCELL Limited, an authorized major distributor for MTN products in the Ashanti Region, to help staff of the facility to discharge their duties effectively.

They included quantities of disposable nose masks and gallons of hand sanitizers.

Mr. Shaibu Haruna, Chief Sales and Distribution Officer, MTN Ghana, presenting the items said it formed part of the corporate social responsibility activities of MTN in its value serving communities.

He said MTN appreciated the diverse roles the hospital had been playing in providing quality health services to the public, pledging that the company would continue to support the facility to achieve excellence in health care delivery.

Mr. Haruna mentioned that the presentation also formed part of activities to mark MTN’s 25th and ASHCELL’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

Mr. Sayed Ali, Sales and Distribution Executive for ASHCELL Limited, underscored the need for business entities to support health institutions with logistics, especially in the era of COVID-19.

Ms. Diana Appiah, Matron of the Hospital, who received the items on behalf of the facility expressed gratitude to the companies for their support over the years.

She indicated the Hospital was one of the major referral facilities in the region and hence such support would go a long way to improve sanitary conditions at the premises of the hospital.