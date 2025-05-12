MTN Ghana and TV3 Honour Mothers in Grand Style at ‘Dining with Mama’

MTN Ghana, in partnership with TV3, 3FM, and Airport View Hotel, hosted the much-anticipated Dining with Mama event on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at the Avi Event Center in Accra’s Airport Residential Area.

The event, held in honour of Mother’s Day, brought together families for an afternoon of live music, fine cuisine, and heartfelt celebration. It was a touching tribute to the invaluable role mothers play in society, aligning with MTN’s commitment to appreciating and rewarding its loyal customers.

Guests were treated to captivating live performances from some of Ghana’s finest musical talents, including Piesie Esther, MOG Music, Max Praise, and Reynolds the Gentleman. Their soulful renditions set the perfect tone for an atmosphere filled with love, laughter, and appreciation.

Speaking at the event, Sharon Owusua Antwi, Loyalty Manager at MTN Ghana, highlighted the motivation behind the initiative. “As part of our Mother’s Day campaign, MTN is celebrating mothers throughout the month of May. Today, we are hosting 100 of our valued female customers and their partners — a total of 200 guests — as a way of saying thank you,” she said.

In addition to the entertainment, all attendees received carefully curated gift hampers. The event also served as a platform to educate customers about MTN’s loyalty programme, MTN Rewards. Sharon Owusua explained that the programme is a points-based system that rewards customers for airtime usage, data, SMS, and MoMo transactions.

“Customers accumulate points which can be redeemed for on-net rewards like data and airtime, or off-net rewards such as household appliances — rice cookers, blenders, irons — and even discounts from selected partners like Dodi Cruise, Volta Hotel, and Just Chinese,” she explained.

She encouraged customers to download the MyMTN app, where exclusive redemptions, including premium offers, can be accessed. The campaign, which runs throughout May, will climax with a grand prize.

“At the end of the month, the customer with the most redemptions wins an Emirates ticket to Dubai — a fully paid round trip courtesy of MTN Rewards,” she announced.

Guests at the event were carefully selected based on usage data and loyalty rankings. High-value customers benefit from dedicated relationship managers, who help nominate participants for exclusive engagements like Dining with Mama.

Sharon Owusua encouraged customers to stay active on the network. “The more you use MTN — whether it’s airtime, data, or MoMo — the more points you accumulate, increasing your chances of being selected for special recognitions like this.”

To make the occasion even more memorable, MTN Ghana surprised two loyal customers — Madam Mabel Nako Oblokuteye of Hollard Insurance and Immigration Officer Dilys Wireko Kumah — with high-end mobile phones. The gifts, an iPhone 16 Pro and a Samsung S25, were presented in celebration of their birthdays, which happened to fall on Mother’s Day.

Visibly moved, the recipients expressed their deep appreciation. “This is beyond anything I expected,” said Madam Oblokuteye. “Thank you, MTN, for making me feel this special.” Ms. Kumah echoed the sentiment, describing the surprise as one of the most unforgettable moments of her life.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh