MTN Ghana Announced  Marketing-oriented Telecommunications Company of the Year

MTN Ghana has been adjudged the Marketing-oriented Telecommunications Company of the Year 2022 at the 34th Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) annual national awards held in Accra.

In addition, MTN was maintained in the CIMG Hall of Fame for the fourth time.

David Narh, Digital Channels Growth Manager at MTN led the team to receive the awards on behalf of the organization.

Commenting on the awards, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh commended Noel Kojo-Ganson, the Chief Commercial Officer, and the Marketing team for planning and implementing various marketing and advertising communications tailored towards meeting customers’ needs, creating a distinct and sustainable competitive advantage and building a good image for the company.

The citation for the Telecoms Company of the Year reads:

Your resolve to make the lives of customers a whole lot brighter was not a mere cliché as you have, over the period become synonymous with communications, through the delivery of a bold, new digital experience. More so, your patrons are particularly fascinated about some key and profound initiatives you undertake in the year under review, which continue to make waves. Also notable is your deployment of market insights which you used as your arsenal of engagement, to improve your engagement with clients and your reliance of industry intelligence and market-driven data to unravel dynamics of the market both of which have kept you current and relevant. Your Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) schemes over the years keep winning you new admirers on a daily basis, who keep touting and rooting for you to pick more laurels.

The panel of judges also unanimously maintained MTN Ghana in the CIMG Hall of Fame for the fourth time running. The citation for the Hall of Fame reads;

You have over the years, shown your patrons how good you are at what you do. By this, you have demonstrated that your actions towards bettering the lives of your clients is not a mere cliché. Your deployment of exceptional market insights, which remains your potent arsenal for engagement, continue to expose you to new and potential subscribers on a daily basis, thus increasing your base massively. No wonder you remain the most patronized network in Ghana. Data-driven and customer-focused programmes, need to unravel hidden customer pain-points in a bid to resolve them remains one of your core mandates and your patrons laud you for that.

Asaase Radio one of the sponsors of the CIMG awards presented MTN with GHS 20,000 worth of adverts on its network.

The 34th Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) annual national awards honoured 56 companies and individuals for their outstanding marketing achievements in 2022. The event, which was on the theme “Marketing as a Tool for Economic Recovery,” honoured various people and organisations for their skill in using marketing to promote the expansion of businesses, goods, and charitable causes.