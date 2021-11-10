MTN Ghana announces GH₵50k sponsorship package for SWAG Awards

MTN Ghana, telecommunication giants in the country has announced a ₵50,000 sponsorship package for the prestigious upcoming 46th Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards billed for Friday, December 17 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Aside from the whooping cash to support the 2021 SWAG Awards, MTN Ghana would also add an undisclosed amount of airtime and souvenirs to the winners.

This year’s MTN SWAG Awards which would reward 35 sports personalities and the Sports Journalist of the Year would be held under the theme “Ghana Sports in the post Covid-19 era; a business approach”.

Mr. Samuel Koranteng, the Corporate Services Executive at MTN Ghana presented a cheque for ₵50,000 to SWAG at its head office in Accra.

Mr. Koranteng said, “We are here to support SWAG to recognize sports personalities who have excelled in the year under review. We feel good and excited about this. We believe it is a good thing and we are proud to be associated with the SWAG Awards”.

The President of SWAG, Mr. Kwabena Yeboah expressed SWAG’s appreciation to MTN Ghana for its continuous support towards the awards and appealed to other corporate entities to come on board to support the event.

He also revealed that talks are advanced to invite musicians Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known as Stonebouy and Michael Owusu Addo also known as Sarkodie to entertain the guests.