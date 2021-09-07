MTN Ghana Appoints Shaibu Haruna As Chief Sales And Distribution Officer



MTN Ghana has appointed Mr. Shaibu Haruna as Chief Sales and Distribution Officer with the responsibility of providing strategic direction for MTN’s Sales Strategy, Operating Model, Channels distribution as well as digital sales infrastructure.

He will also support MTN accelerate growth and digitalization in accordance with the company’s Ambition 2025.

Shaibu is a visionary and results oriented executive with proven commercial experience in a career spanning over two decades in multinational businesses across Africa and the Middle-East.

He successfully executed channel/business turnaround strategies in the Telecoms, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Automobile and Financial Services businesses in diverse markets.

He was a co-founder and a board member of a number of businesses in e-commerce, telecoms, education, agrobusiness and hospitality.

Commenting on the appointment of Shaibu Haruna, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh said, “I am excited to welcome Shaibu back to the Y’ello family and I am confident his expertise gained over the years will further enhance the MTN Brand as we work towards building the largest and most valuable platform business with a clear focus on Africa.

Shaibu has worked with reputable organizations throughout his career. He began his career in Sales at Unilever as Acting Sales Executive and later joined Ghana Breweries Limited as Regional Account Manager.

In 2005, Shaibu joined Toyota Ghana Limited as Deputy Head of Sales where he led the execution of a strategy to grow consumer and SME sales, which led to partnerships with financial institutions. This led to the development of auto loan and leasing products for its target market.

In 2006, Shaibu joined the Y’ello Family, MTN, as Senior Manager for Sales where he managed indirect sales channels across all markets in Ghana. He then became a General Manager in 2008 where he led a number of senior commercial roles in Sales, Mobile Financial Services, Customer Experience and MTN Business in a number of MTN Operations including MTN Group, Ghana, Uganda and South Africa.

In November 2015, Shaibu left the shores of Africa to join Etihad Etisalat Mobily in Saudi Arabia as Executive General Manager. He later joined the largest distributor for MTN Ghana, Izone as its Chief Executive Officer in April 2017 where he delivered a successful turnaround from a period of flat growth to double digit growth.

Shaibu is a Fellow of the Institute of Leadership and Management, United Kingdom and holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Leicester, United Kingdom.

He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Ghana Business School and is a recipient of Holger Enberg prize for the Best Graduating Student in Business Policy (Strategic Management) at University of Ghana Business School.