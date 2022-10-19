MTN Ghana Awards Scholarships To 100 Students

MTN Ghana Foundation has presented the first batch of scholarships to 100 students under its MTN Bright Scholarship Reloaded Awards.

The second edition of the Bright Scholarship Award dubbed: “Bright Scholarship Reloaded” was aimed at supporting needy and brilliant students in public tertiary institutions and vocational training schools.

The scholarship package will cover tuition, accommodation, a stipend of GHS 1,150 per semester, and a laptop computer to facilitate learning.

The Board Member of the MTN Ghana Foundation Dr. Gloria Asare made this known at a ceremony held in Accra to present the awards to the first batch.

“The awardees today are the first batch of beneficiaries of the 300 scholarships promised. Indeed, you represent 1 in 10 people who put in an application for this. We received 3000 applications across the country. The judges have done a great job and a round of applause is deserved.

MTN Ghana Foundation will once more, award 100 students with the scholarship each year. We hope this scholarship will help ease the financial burden faced by these students and their parents so they may have the peace of mind to complete their education without any major difficulties,” she explained.

According to her, the success and impact of the first Bright Scholarship initiative necessitated the launch of the Bright Scholarship Reloaded for the next 3 years.

During the MTN 25th Anniversary celebration, the MTN Ghana Foundation board once again approved the award of 300 Scholarships for another three years ending in 2024 to brilliant and needy students in public institutions.

Following the approval by the board, MTN Bright Scholarship Reloaded was launched with its own dynamics (Reloaded dynamics).

“Considering the demand for scholars and professionals in the STEM field, the MTN Bright Scholarship Reloaded was launched to contribute to addressing the issue.

Special emphasis were placed on selecting students pursuing:

• STEM Courses –Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, Data Analytics, Robotics

• Vocational skills and technical skills training (Both Pre-tertiary and tertiary institutions)

• Physically Challenged persons interested in pursuing ICT and Computer Science Courses

• Students who have schooled and live in the six newly created regions in Ghana i.e. Bono East, Ahafo, Savannah, Northeast, Western North, and Oti regions,” she noted.

Beyond showing our confidence in the beneficiaries of the Bright Scholarships, MTN continues to keep faith with our homeland – Ghana, and Africa as a whole, with a refreshed strategy, dubbed Ambition 2025 premised on leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

Stressing that, MTN is focused on accelerating growth by building the largest and most valuable platform businesses and driving its industry-leading connectivity operations.

“In this vein, we are constantly exploring ways to evolve and be impactful to the communities in which we operate.

In this regard, MTN has built several schools, refurbished hospitals, and empowered hundreds of Ghanaians.

Cumulatively, our CSI projects have impacted over 4 million Ghanaians directly and a million others indirectly,” stated.

The Education Portfolio Advisor in charge of Scholarships at the MTN Foundation, Mr. George Kyei Frimpong, said in keeping with their mission to improve the quality of lives in the communities in which they operate, the MTN Ghana Foundation since its inception has committed itself to providing sustainable projects in health, education, and economic empowerment to improve livelihoods.

According to him, MTN Ghana Foundation has so far invested well over $15 million in the areas of Education, Health, and Economic Empowerment.

“Today, we are here to award the beneficiaries of MTN Bright scholarship Reloaded. The beneficiaries have been selected from all public tertiary institutions representing all 16 regions of Ghana.

They have qualified for this award through their impressive academic track record and have shown eagerness to pursue higher levels of education,” he stated.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh