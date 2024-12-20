MTN Ghana Boosts Local Participation with Acquisition of GH₵10.9 Million in Shares by Non-Executive Directors

Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) has announced that several of its non-executive directors have acquired a total of 6,197,117 shares, valued at GH₵10.9 million, in a move aimed at strengthening Ghanaian participation in the company.

The acquisition, which represents 0.0468% of MTN Ghana’s issued shares, took place on August 16, 2024, at GH₵1.77 per share.

The transaction was facilitated by Investcom Consortium Holdings SA, MTN Ghana’s majority shareholder, following independent due diligence. The key participants in this acquisition include:

Felix Addo : 5,568,144 shares, now holding 0.0421%.

: 5,568,144 shares, now holding 0.0421%. Rosemond Bene Ebe-Arthur : 278,407 shares, increasing her stake to 0.0021%.

: 278,407 shares, increasing her stake to 0.0021%. Dr. Ishmael Yamson (Chairman) : 167,044 shares, raising his holdings to 0.0013%.

: 167,044 shares, raising his holdings to 0.0013%. Kofi Nkisah Dadzie : 100,000 shares, holding 0.0008%.

: 100,000 shares, holding 0.0008%. NanaAma Boama Botchway: 83,522 shares, now holding 0.0006%.

MTN Ghana emphasized that these transactions comply with the relevant legal and regulatory frameworks, including the Companies Act, Securities Industry Act, and Ghana Stock Exchange regulations. The company also affirmed that the shares were acquired under the same terms and conditions as those offered to other independent third parties.

This acquisition is part of MTN Ghana’s ongoing efforts to promote local ownership and investment, aligning with its vision for shared prosperity and enhanced local participation in the company’s growth. Following the transaction, MTN Ghana’s shares have appreciated, closing at GH₵2.45 per share in the most recent trading session.