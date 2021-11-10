MTN Ghana boss, Selorm Adadevoh adjudged CIMG Marketing Man Of The Year 2020

The CEO of MTN Ghana Mr. Selorm Adadevoh has been adjudged the Marketing Man of the Year 2020 at the 32nd Annual National Marketing Performance Awards organised by the Chartered Institute of Marketing.

The award is in recognition of his excellence in strategic marketing in the areas of Market Insights, People Management, Corporate Reputation Management, CSR, and Sound Marketing Management. The citation to Mr. Adadevoh for being Marketing Man of the Year reads in part as follows:

“A marketing corporate executive, an astute administrator and an achiever are what many see you to be; and these accolades were not lost on our team of assessors who could not agree more, thus this crowning moment.

You led a company that is dedicated to lead in the delivery of a bold new digital experience for your customers, and you have succeeded in wowing them by making their lives a whole lot better.”

At the same event MTN Ghana won three other awards including:

• Marketing Practitioner of the Year 2020 – Mr. Eli Hini, CEO of Mobile Money Limited, a subsidiary of MTN Ghana

• New Media Campaign – MTN “Wear it for me”

• MTN Ghana retained its CIMG Hall of Fame Award for the second consecutive year

The awards add to the several other awards bestowed on the business and its executive officers across many platforms in recognition of its performance in a difficult year – 2020, a year that saw the outbreak of the global pandemic COVID-19, transforming businesses and their operations. MTN Ghana demonstrated resilience in its operations and invested heavily in corporate social investments helping the government of Ghana in its fight to stem the pandemic.

Receiving the Marketing Man of the Year award via video, Mr. Adadevoh expressed his gratitude to MTN staff, partners and stakeholders for their support and contribution to the company’s achievement. He said, “a big thank you to all staff of MTN and partners for their contribution and to CIMG for the recognition”.

“CIMG Awards is a very important award for us at MTN. Adjudged Marketing Man of the year, places a responsibility on me and MTN as a whole to continue the excellent work we do in meaningful ways not only to MTN but to Ghana”, he added.

The CIMG Awards was instituted to deepen the interest of the marketing profession and that of its members and to ensure that the Institute impacts positively in the performance of its legitimate role in society, the economy of Ghana and the world at large.

The 32nd edition of the Awards also coincided with the 40th Anniversary of CIMG and the 25th Anniversary of MTN and was organized under the theme “Repositioning Ghana to leverage AfCFTA for economic development.”

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services and Mobile Financial Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.