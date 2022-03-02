MTN Ghana Bright Media Awards set for March 11

All is set for MTN Ghana’s 25 Anniversary maiden Bright Media Awards on Friday, March 11, 2022.

The awards scheme was specially designed as part of the ongoing MTN Ghana @25 celebration, to acknowledge the work of journalists across the country in telling the MTN story and driving MTN projects over the last 25 years.

The scheme, dubbed “Bright Media Awards” is open to all journalists in the country and cuts across radio, TV, online and print media.

All entries were supposed to speak to the topic – MTN Ghana: 25 years of brightening lives, but the entries could have unique headlines, so long as they address the topic.

The scheme is designed to reward the overall winner with GHS25,000 worth of prizes, comprising of cash, digital devices, a plaque and a citation, while winners for each category – radio, TV, print and online, will also walk away with GHS10,000 worth of similar prizes.

But at a virtual event today, Chairman of the jury, Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng, announced that over 76 entries were received and the three-member jury have recommended that each of the four categories should have at least three best awardees before an over all winner is named.

In effect, there will be 13 awards in all.

The jury also indicated that there was a special write up that came in the form of a poem and they recommend that the writer should also be recognized for his creativity.

Per the rules of the game, works submitted for awards were all original, and had not been previously published or broadcasted anywhere.

For print and online, feature articles were limited to a maximum of thousand words, while for radio and TV entries, entries were either an audio or video documentary or magazine program of not more than 5 minutes.

A maximum of two entries each were allowed for each category.

There is also a special award for photo presentation of the topic, with proper caption and context.

All entries were submitted digitally via brightmediaawards@mtn.com.

Nominees for the various awards were not mentioned and the venue for the awards event was also not named, but Senior Manager for Corporate Communications at MTN, Georgina Fiagbenu promised that the awards event will be one to remember.

Meanwhile, Nana Gyan Apenteng also recommended, that based on the quality of some of the entries received, the jury felt there is need to do some training for journalists to improve on their knowledge and skills and take better advantage of such opportunities.