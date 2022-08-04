MTN Ghana celebrates 13 years of MoMo

MTN Ghana has launched a month-long activity to mark the 13 years of promoting financial inclusion through mobile money transactions.

Dubbed “MTN MoMo Month,” the telecommunication giant seeks to highlight the impact of mobile money on the economy and the lives of Ghanaians since its introduction in 2009 while rewarding customers with exciting prizes.

The theme chosen for this year’s celebration is, “Accelerating Growth in Digital Payments – the Role of Partnerships.”

Several activities such as customer promotions, digital fairs, market storms, and other exciting activities have been lined up to mark this year’s celebrations.

In the Ashanti Region, MTN strategically launched the MoMo Month at Kejetia, the largest commercial hub in the region with lots of rewards including souvenirs and cash prizes.

Nii Adotey Mingle, General Manager of Northern Business District, said even though the COVID-19 pandemic had restricted public gatherings in the last two years, mobile money had accelerated the drive for financial inclusion.

He said MoMo served as a critical element in facilitating trade and other forms of financial transactions several years before COVID-19, adding that the pandemic made MoMo even more relevant.

“Today, MTN MoMo has impacted the lives of millions of Ghanaians home and abroad and we are humbled by the strides the financial technology sector continues to make,” he noted.

He said the impact of the success stories including offering mobile financial services to the banked and unbanked and creating job opportunities for millions of Ghanaians were immeasurable.

He paid glowing tribute to all industry players who facilitated the launch of one of the most revolutionary products to have been introduced on the Ghanaian financial market.

“We say ayekoo to our regulators, partner banks, agents, and merchants dotted across the length and breadth of Ghana,” he acknowledged.

MTN Ghana since 2020 has been celebrating the MoMo Month to create awareness about the digital payment platform, drive financial inclusion and reward thousands of customers, agents, and merchants.

Detective Sergeant Daniel Ofori of the Regional Cybercrime Unit of the Ghana Police Service advised mobile money agents to prioritise their personal security to reduce the risk of being attacked.

He counseled them not to work deep into the night, saying that such practices rendered them susceptible to armed robbery attacks.

He said the police was always committed to protecting the citizenry and called for public cooperation to ensure effective policing.