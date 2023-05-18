MTN Ghana Celebrates Mothers

MTN Ghana gave a special treat to over 500 women across the country as part of activities to mark this year’s Mothers’ Day celebrations.

A number of mothers were treated to the MTN Movie Mania experience at the Golden Eagle Cinema in Kumasi, while other mothers received gifts such as electronic vouchers from Max Mart and Melcom to shop online.



The celebration continues on May 19th 2023 with the premiere of the ‘Fast and Furious’ movie at the Silver Bird Cinema at Accra Mall.

Commenting on the celebrations, the Senior Manager for Consumer Marketing at MTN Ghana, Nana Asantewaa Amegashie said, “Mothers occupy a special place in the family system, working to ensure that families are well nurtured for the benefit of the entire society. As the biggest family in Ghana, MTN decided to use the Mother’s Day occasion to allow mothers to take a break from their daily activities, have some fun and enjoy some gifts. We celebrate mothers for their priceless contributions that have contributed to the growth of the MTN brand”.

The beneficiaries of this year’s MTN Mother’s Day celebrations expressed their gratitude to MTN for being thoughtful and recognizing them not just as customers but as mothers making significant contributions to the development of Ghana.

They also congratulated MTN for its achievements over the years, especially for their Loyalty Schemes that have kept customers happy.

The MTN Movie Mania is one of the innovative programs that MTN introduced 9 years ago to reward high value customers for their brand loyalty. It provides customers with free tickets to watch movies at the Silver Bird Cinema at the Accra Mall.

Mother’s Day is an occasion that is observed every second week in May in many parts of the world to show appreciation and affection tomothers. The occasion is meant to recognize the contribution of mothers to society, the nurturing and care they give to their children, and other important social roles they play. For several years, MTNhas selected some mothers on its network and celebrated them with various special offers as part of the Mother’s Day celebrations.