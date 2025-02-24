MTN Ghana Celebrates Over 6,600 Blood Donations in Nationwide 2025 Health Campaign

MTN Ghana has publicly thanked thousands of donors, employees, and partners for their role in the success of its 2025 “Save a Life” blood donation drive, which collected 6,620 units of blood—surpassing its goal by over 500 units.

The initiative, spanning 42 sites across all 16 regions of Ghana, aimed to bolster critically low blood reserves in a country where shortages regularly threaten emergency and maternal healthcare.

Targeting MTN staff, students in company-served communities, and media personnel, the campaign drew widespread participation. The collected blood, distributed to the National Blood Service and regional hospitals, is expected to aid thousands of patients. “This isn’t just about numbers—it’s about giving people a fighting chance to survive,” said Ebenezer Asante, MTN Ghana Foundation’s Senior Manager. “Every donor here is a lifeline for someone in a hospital bed.”

The annual drive underscores MTN’s long-standing health interventions under its Foundation, launched in 2007 to spearhead corporate social responsibility projects. With 178 major initiatives to date, the Foundation prioritizes health, education, and economic empowerment. Blood donation campaigns, however, hold particular urgency. Ghana’s blood deficit, worsened by seasonal malaria outbreaks and childbirth complications, sees hospitals often relying on family replacement donors—a system critics call unreliable.

While corporate-led health drives are not new in Ghana, MTN’s scale stands out. Analysts note such efforts fill gaps in underfunded public health systems. “Companies like MTN have the reach and resources to mobilize nationwide action quickly,” said health policy researcher Dr. Ama Serwah. “But sustainability is key. One-off donations can’t fix systemic issues.”

The campaign also sparked conversations on cultural barriers to donation. Though voluntary rates have improved in recent years, myths and fears persist. MTN partnered with local influencers and traditional leaders to demystify the process, a tactic mirrored in neighboring countries like Nigeria and Kenya.

Looking ahead, the Foundation vows to expand partnerships, including with tech startups to streamline donor registration. “This isn’t the end,” Asante added. “We’re committed to innovating so every Ghanaian who can give blood does so easily.”

As dusk fell on the final donation site in Accra, 24-year-old first-time donor Adwoa Mensah summed up the mood: “I used to think one person couldn’t make a difference. Today, I learned we all can.” For MTN, the challenge now is turning this momentum into lasting change.