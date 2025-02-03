MTN Ghana CEO Calls for Digital Investment to Drive Africa’s Single Market Vision

Stephen Blewett, CEO of MTN Ghana, has emphasized the critical role of digital connectivity in transforming Africa’s economic landscape, urging stakeholders to prioritize investments in digital infrastructure to realize the continent’s vision of a unified single market.

Speaking at the Africa Prosperity Dialogue (APD) 2025, Blewett warned that discussions about economic integration would remain hollow without substantial progress in digital access, literacy, and innovation.

“All the talk of delivering Africa’s single market will mean nothing if we don’t invest in connectivity and integration,” Blewett stated. “Digital access, internet connectivity, digital literacy, e-commerce, mobile banking, and other digital solutions are central to our vision for Africa.” He highlighted MTN’s commitment to advancing these goals through its Ambition 2025 strategy, which focuses on leveraging cutting-edge telecommunications to drive economic and social progress across the continent.

As Africa’s leading telecommunications provider, MTN has positioned itself as a key enabler of digital transformation. Through investments in mobile connectivity, high-speed internet, and mobile money solutions, the company has played a pivotal role in bridging the digital divide, empowering businesses, and fostering financial inclusion. Blewett noted that these efforts are not just about connectivity but about creating opportunities for individuals and enterprises to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

The APD, an annual gathering of Africa’s public and private sector leaders, serves as a platform to accelerate the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Blewett used the occasion to call for a collective effort to overcome the continent’s historical challenges and shift the narrative towards innovation, youth empowerment, and economic resilience. “Africa has long been portrayed through a lens of war, disease, and famine,” he said. “But the reality is far more vibrant. We have a youthful population brimming with potential, and with the right skills and opportunities, they can drive productivity and growth.”

Blewett urged leaders to embrace a spirit of Pan-African cooperation, emphasizing that the time for action is now. “Our time is now. It’s a time of action, and we need to move forward with that mindset. Together, we can shape our narrative and seize the opportunities before us,” he said. He called on policymakers, industry leaders, and stakeholders to work collaboratively to address barriers to digital adoption, such as inadequate infrastructure, high costs, and limited digital literacy.

The MTN Ghana CEO also underscored the importance of public-private partnerships in driving Africa’s digital transformation. He pointed to MTN’s ongoing initiatives, such as expanding mobile money services and deploying broadband infrastructure in underserved areas, as examples of how the private sector can contribute to economic inclusion and growth.

The APD 2025 discussions come at a pivotal moment for Africa, as the continent seeks to harness the AfCFTA’s potential to boost intra-African trade and investment. Blewett’s remarks resonated with the broader theme of the event, which centered on forging partnerships to deepen economic integration and create a prosperous, interconnected Africa.

As the continent continues to navigate its digital transformation journey, Blewett’s call to action serves as a reminder of the transformative power of connectivity. With the right investments and collaborative efforts, Africa’s single market vision could become a reality, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for its people and economies. For MTN, the mission is clear: to remain at the forefront of this digital revolution, ensuring that no one is left behind in the race towards a prosperous, connected Africa.