MTN Ghana CEO Cites Regulatory Hurdles in E-Levy Removal

MTN Ghana CEO Stephen Blewett has cautioned that the immediate abolition of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) remains contingent on formal regulatory approval, despite President John Mahama’s assent to scrap the tax.

Speaking during his first media engagement since assuming office, Blewett emphasized procedural compliance, noting telecom operators cannot halt deductions without directives from the Bank of Ghana and relevant authorities.

“There is a process that must be followed. I cannot unilaterally abolish the E-Levy until instructed. Premature action would incur regulatory penalties,” Blewett stated. He acknowledged the levy’s dampening effect on mobile money transactions since its 2022 introduction at 1.75%, later reduced to 1%, and expressed optimism about sector recovery post-removal. “Abolishing the E-Levy will reignite mobile money growth. We are prepared to act swiftly once officially notified,” he added.

President Mahama’s move to eliminate the E-Levy, alongside betting and emissions taxes, fulfills a campaign pledge aimed at easing financial burdens. However, implementation timelines now hinge on procedural clearances. Blewett reaffirmed MTN’s commitment to compliance, stating, “Once approvals are secured, mobile money will regain momentum.”

The E-Levy’s phased withdrawal marks a critical test for Ghana’s digital finance ecosystem, which saw transaction volumes decline under the tax. Industry analysts await further details on rollout protocols from the Bank of Ghana and the Ghana Revenue Authority.