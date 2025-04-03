MTN Ghana CEO Highlights Customer-Centric Strategy at Anniversary Forum

MTN Ghana CEO Stephen Blewett emphasized operational transparency and customer-focused innovation during a leadership dialogue marking his first anniversary at the telecom giant.

The event, hosted at MTN’s Accra Media Center, drew industry stakeholders and journalists for insights into Blewett’s governance approach and corporate vision.

Blewett, a telecom veteran with over 25 years across African and Caribbean markets, outlined MTN Ghana’s $200 million infrastructure investment since 2023 to bolster network reliability and digital services. “Two questions drive our decisions: ‘How can we improve?’ and ‘What would customers expect?’” he stated, underscoring plans to expand mobile financial services and broadband access nationwide.

The South African-born executive, who previously led operations in Namibia, Mozambique, and Jamaica, credited Ghana’s “collaborative business ecosystem” for smoothing his transition. He acknowledged initial challenges adapting to local dynamics but praised teams for achieving 12% revenue growth in 2023, per company filings.

Beyond boardroom strategy, Blewett shared personal benchmarks: marathon running across four continents and loyalty to Manchester United FC, despite the club’s recent trophy drought. His affinity for Ghanaian highlife music, particularly hits by Daddy Lumba, drew applause from attendees.

Blewett’s first-year focus on infrastructure aligns with Ghana’s push for digital inclusion, where mobile money transactions surged 32% in 2023 (Bank of Ghana data). MTN controls 57% of the telecom market, but rivals like Vodafone Ghana are gaining ground in 4G coverage.

The CEO’s marathon metaphor—emphasizing endurance—resonates as MTN navigates regulatory shifts, including the Central Bank’s recent mobile wallet interoperability mandate. His cross-continent experience may prove vital as the company eyes Francophone Africa expansions.

While Blewett’s personal engagement tactics foster brand loyalty, analysts note investor interest in MTN Ghana’s debt management after its $750 million bond issuance last quarter. With 5G trials underway, his customer-centric mantra faces the test of balancing capital expenditure with affordable services in Ghana’s inflation-prone economy.