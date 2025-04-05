MTN Ghana CEO Prioritizes Local Innovation Amid Network Upgrades

MTN Ghana CEO Stephen Blewett has reaffirmed the company’s focus on advancing homegrown digital solutions and improving network reliability during a public event marking his first anniversary in the role.

Speaking at Time with Stephen, an engagement forum in Accra, Blewett outlined plans to bolster Ghana’s technology ecosystem while addressing infrastructure challenges in the telecom sector.

Blewett emphasized the need to cultivate local talent and scalable digital products, stating, “Supporting entrepreneurs and individuals with digital skills is a priority. Introducing local solutions will create opportunities for MTN Ghana and the country as a whole.” He cited the Ghana ICT Hub, a $25 million project launched in 2023, as a cornerstone initiative to drive innovation in health, agriculture, and education. Scheduled for completion in early 2026, the hub aims to equip youth with technical skills and foster entrepreneurship.

The CEO cautioned against superficial outcomes, however, stressing accountability for the project’s long-term impact. “This cannot be another ribbon-cutting ceremony. It must incubate ideas, nurture startups, and position Ghana globally. Without collective effort, it risks becoming an empty symbol,” he said.

On network performance, Blewett acknowledged past customer concerns but pledged tangible improvements, citing annual infrastructure investments exceeding $200 million. MTN Ghana has poured over $1 billion into network upgrades since 2019, a key factor in maintaining its market dominance with 28.4 million mobile subscribers and 16.5 million mobile money users.

Blewett, a veteran telecom executive with leadership roles in MTN’s Benin and Cameroon operations, has prioritized operational efficiency and stakeholder engagement since assuming the Ghana role in April 2023. His tenure has seen the company expand its workforce and refine customer service protocols, though challenges persist in balancing growth with affordability in a competitive market.

Blewett’s emphasis on local innovation aligns with Ghana’s broader push to establish itself as a West African tech hub, mirrored by initiatives like the government’s Digital Ghana Agenda. However, sustaining ICT projects remains a hurdle. While multinationals like MTN play a pivotal role in bridging infrastructure gaps, critics argue such efforts must prioritize accessibility to avoid deepening digital divides.

MTN’s $1 billion investment underscores its long-term stake in Ghana, where it controls nearly 60% of the telecom market. Yet the company faces regulatory pressures, including a 2023 dispute over tax arrears, and rising competition from rivals like Telecel. Analysts suggest MTN’s success hinges on translating infrastructure spending into reliable services—a demand echoed by users in peri-urban areas where connectivity gaps persist.

The ICT Hub’s potential to spur job creation could ease youth unemployment, which stands at 14%, but its impact will depend on partnerships with local startups and academia. As global tech firms increasingly eye Africa’s digital economy, projects like these may determine whether Ghana transitions from consumer to creator in the tech value chain.