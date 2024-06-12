MTN Ghana CEO Visits Ga Mantse to Bolster Relations, Explore Collaborations

In a move to solidify corporate-community relations and explore future avenues of cooperation, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Stephen Blewett, accompanied by some senior staff members, paid a courtesy visit to the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, at his residence in Accra.

This visit marks Blewett’s first formal introduction to the Ga Mantse since assuming his role as CEO of MTN Ghana.

The discussions between Blewett and King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II covered a range of topics aimed at fostering a stronger relationship between MTN Ghana and the Ga State.

A Gesture of Gratitude and Collaboration

Blewett expressed his deep gratitude to the Ga Mantse and the Ga Traditional Council for their ongoing support, which has been instrumental to MTN Ghana’s growth and success over the years.

We are immensely grateful for the steadfast support we have received, and it is an honour to be here today to express our thanks in person.

The CEO emphasized MTN Ghana’s unwavering commitment to nurturing and strengthening its positive relationship with the Ga Mantse’s Palace.

He underscored that this partnership is not only a cornerstone of the company’s operations in the region but also a reflection of MTN’s broader strategy to align its business objectives with community values.

Blewett assured the Ga Mantse that MTN Ghana will continue to engage in open and respectful dialogue, support cultural and social initiatives, and collaborate closely with the Palace to ensure that their shared goals for the Ga State are realized.

This commitment, he noted, is integral to MTN’s vision of fostering lasting and mutually beneficial relationships with traditional authorities and local communities across Ghana.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II also lauded MTN Ghana’s proactive approach to engaging with traditional authorities. He emphasized the importance of such partnerships in driving sustainable development and improving the quality of the masses.

“The Ga State values the contributions of MTN Ghana and looks forward to continuing our collaboration in ways that are beneficial to all parties involved,” the Ga Mantse said.

A Path Forward

The meeting ended on a positive note, with both MTN Ghana and the Ga Mantse agreeing to continue their dialogue and cooperation. Plans are underway for further discussions to outline specific projects and collaborative efforts that will benefit both the company and the masses.

Madam Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana expressed her gratitude to His Royal Majesty and the elders for their warm reception. She reaffirmed MTN Ghana’s dedication to maintaining and enhancing their collaborative efforts moving forward.

Looking Ahead

As MTN Ghana continues to navigate the dynamic telecommunications landscape, the company remains dedicated to fostering partnerships that align with its corporate values and strategic objectives.

The meeting with King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II signifies a renewed commitment to collaboration and mutual support, setting the stage for future initiatives that will benefit both MTN Ghana and the Ga State.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh