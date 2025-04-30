MTN Ghana CFO Urges Women-Led Businesses to Adopt E-Commerce for Growth

Antoinette Kwofie, Chief Finance Officer of MTN Ghana, has called on women entrepreneurs to prioritize digital transformation and e-commerce adoption to scale their businesses globally.

Speaking at the inaugural African Women in Leadership Organisation (AWLO) Ghana Impact Dinner on April 27, 2025, Kwofie highlighted a critical gap between social media use and e-commerce engagement among women-led enterprises.

Held under the theme “Strutting into Global Markets: Utilising Traditional & Venture Capital Finance for Business Leverage,” the event convened female entrepreneurs and industry leaders to explore strategies for accessing finance and expanding market reach. Kwofie cited regional studies showing that while 60% of women-owned businesses in Africa leverage social media platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram for sales, only 25% utilize formal e-commerce channels. This disparity, she argued, limits growth potential and access to broader markets.

“Fear of online fraud often deters women from embracing digital platforms, but adopting secure payment systems and integrating them into websites can mitigate risks and unlock opportunities,” Kwofie stated. She emphasized the importance of embedding trusted payment gateways and leveraging global e-commerce platforms to enhance credibility and customer trust.

Kwofie also stressed the need for improved digital literacy and financial management skills, noting that organizations exist to support capacity-building in these areas. “Investing in digital skills is not optional it’s essential for competing in today’s economy,” she urged, encouraging women-led SMEs to explore training resources and partnerships.

The AWLO Ghana Impact Dinner, hosted at Fiesta Residences in Cantonments, aimed to foster dialogue on financing models and cross-border trade. Founded in 2009, AWLO focuses on empowering African women through leadership development, mentorship, and visibility initiatives.

The discussion underscores a pressing need to bridge the digital divide in Ghana’s entrepreneurial landscape. As global e-commerce continues to expand, women-led businesses that embrace these tools stand to gain competitive advantages, particularly in accessing international markets and securing venture capital. However, overcoming barriers such as cybersecurity concerns and skill gaps will require collaborative efforts from private sector stakeholders, policymakers, and educational institutions.